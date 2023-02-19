X
Nolley, DeJulius lead Cincinnati past UCF, 73-71

1 hour ago
Landers Nolley II scored 18 points to lead Cincinnati and David Dejulius hit the game-winning layup with one second remaining as the Bearcats knocked off UCF 73-71

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Landers Nolley II scored 18 points to lead Cincinnati and David Dejulius hit the game-winning layup with one second remaining as the Bearcats knocked off UCF 73-71 on Sunday.

Nolley was 8 of 13 shooting for the Bearcats (18-10, 9-6 American Athletic Conference). Dejulius had 16 points, five rebounds and eight assists. His running one-hander in the lane with less than one second left gave Cincinnati the victory. Ody Oguama finished 7 of 7 from the floor, scoring 15 points.

The Knights (15-11, 6-8) were led by Michael Durr, who posted 15 points. Taylor Hendricks added 12 points for UCF. Ithiel Horton had 12 points and two steals.

Cincinnati went into the half leading UCF 33-30. Nolley scored nine points in the half. Kalu Ezikpe scored 10 second-half points for Cincinnati.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

