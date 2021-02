Nolley II, Memphis host Cincy

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: DeJulius has made or assisted on 42 percent of all Cincinnati field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 22 field goals and 30 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 74: Cincinnati is 0-5 when it allows at least 74 points and 5-2 when it holds opponents to less than 74.

STREAK SCORING: Memphis has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 73.8 points while giving up 61.7.

DID YOU KNOW: The Memphis defense has allowed only 62.9 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Tigers 26th among Division I teams. The Cincinnati offense has averaged 68.7 points through 12 games (ranked 229th, nationally).

