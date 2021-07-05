Nonprofit: Number of drownings in Great Lakes jumps in 2021

The GLSRP released an explainer video last month to help swimmers understand that dangerous currents occur on the Great Lakes. The group emphasized the “flip, float and follow” drowning survival strategy, which instructs swimmers to prioritize floating and breathing before identifying an exit from the water.

"It is not common sense to know and understand that panic is the first stage of drowning and how to overcome that panic," Dave Benjamin, executive director of GLSRP, told MLive.com. "It's a drowning victim's instinct to fight to survive, which only exhausts them into the vertical drowning posture. Once exhausted and in that drowning posture, the victim will submerge in less than 60 seconds."

To help prevent drowning, experts recommend making sure someone is designated to watch children at all times while swimming and ensure they wear life jackets. Older children and adults are also encouraged not to swim alone. All water-goers should avoid mixing drugs and alcohol with swimming.