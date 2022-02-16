Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Norman Jr. lifts W. Michigan over Akron 61-57 in OT

news
1 hour ago
Lamar Norman Jr. registered 19 points and seven rebounds as Western Michigan narrowly defeated Akron 61-57 in overtime

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Lamar Norman Jr. had 19 points and seven rebounds as Western Michigan beat Akron 61-57 in overtime on Tuesday night.

Mileek McMillan had 14 points and nine rebounds for Western Michigan (6-20, 2-13 Mid-American Conference). Markeese Hastings added 11 rebounds.

Akron totaled 21 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Enrique Freeman had 16 points, 18 rebounds and five blocks for the Zips (16-8, 9-5). Xavier Castaneda added 11 points.

Ali Ali, the Zips' leading scorer heading into the contest at 14 points per game, was held to five points on 1-for-10 shooting.

The Broncos leveled the season series against the Zips. Akron defeated Western Michigan 74-73 on Jan. 18.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News
1
Former Clark County Auditor’s Office employee indicted for theft in...
2
‘Zoom bombing’: Racist messages sabotage Mason black student club’s...
3
Puppy Bowl XVIII: Dog from Butler County is on Team Ruff
4
Man killed by officers in Monroe pulled gun from waistband, police say
5
Carvana in Trenton opens: General manager says employees have ‘a lot of...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top