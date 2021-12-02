dayton-daily-news logo
North Carolina State dean named new Kansas State president

The Kansas Board of Regents has named a dean at North Carolina State University as the new president of Kansas State University

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — A dean at North Carolina State University with extensive experience in agriculture and food sciences will be the next president of Kansas State University, the Kansas Board of Regents announced Thursday.

The regents named Richard Linton to replace President Richard Myers, who plans to retire at the end of this year.

Linton has been dean of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at North Carolina State University since 2012. He is also a member of the Food and Drug Administration Science Advisory Board and chairman of the Binational (Israel/U.S.) Agriculture research and Development Fund.

Before moving to North Carolina, Linton was chairman of Food Science and Technology at the Ohio State University and a faculty member in the food science department at Purdue University.

The national search for a president was closed and information on candidates was not released. Regents spokesman Matt Keith declined to comment on how many people were interviewed, The Manhattan Mercury reported.

“Dr. Linton recognizes the changing landscape of higher education and how to move the university into the future,” regents chairwoman Cheryl Harrison-Lee said in a statement. “He brings excellent experience building partnerships that leverage the power of a university to grow the economy.”

