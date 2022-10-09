North Dakota rallies to beat Youngstown State 35-30

Hoosman spun off a defender, avoided another and ran through a final tackler to score with under 10 minutes left and a 28-24 lead for UND (4-2, 3-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference). Just over a minute later, Penguins punter Paddy Lynch couldn't handle the snap but tried to get his kick off only to have it blocked and returned 3 yards by Davis to go up by 11.

Youngstown State's Jaleel McLaughlin scored on a 4-yard run with 5:49 remaining to trail by five after a two-point pass attempt failed. The Penguins got the ball back at their own 44 after a short punt with just under four minutes left. Youngstown State reached the UND 29 but a blitz resulted in a sack and the Penguins could only get 10 yards on a fourth-and-16.