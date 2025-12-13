Breaking: 4-6 inches of snow possible, low temps ahead with advisories for most of region

North Florida plays Dayton on 4-game road slide

North Florida will try to stop its four-game road slide when the Ospreys take on Dayton
news
By The Associated Press
6 hours ago
X

North Florida Ospreys (2-7) at Dayton Flyers (7-3)

Dayton, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -29.5; over/under is 161

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida visits Dayton looking to end its four-game road skid.

The Flyers are 5-0 in home games. Dayton scores 79.3 points and has outscored opponents by 7.3 points per game.

The Ospreys have gone 0-4 away from home. North Florida is fifth in the ASUN with 15.2 assists per game led by Kamrin Oriol averaging 3.9.

Dayton averages 79.3 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than the 86.8 North Florida gives up. North Florida scores 8.8 more points per game (80.8) than Dayton allows (72.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Bennett is shooting 40.4% and averaging 16.2 points for the Flyers. Deshayne Montgomery is averaging 15.4 points.

Oriol is averaging 16.8 points and 3.9 assists for the Ospreys. Kent Jackson is averaging 12.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Former New Miami auxiliary cop arraigned on felony charges
2
Third suspect indicted in case of pregnant woman found in container
3
Man accused of killing Middletown man in 2023 crash apprehended by US...
4
Butler County Jail medical costs surge past $746K in 2025 — up $214K in...
5
Springfield performing arts group to present ‘A Christmas Carol’ with...