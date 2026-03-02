Northern Illinois Huskies face the Kent State Golden Flashes on 3-game slide

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois heads into the matchup with Kent State after losing three straight games.

The Huskies have gone 6-6 at home. Northern Illinois has a 4-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Golden Flashes are 12-4 in MAC play. Kent State is second in the MAC with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Delrecco Gillespie averaging 8.3.

Northern Illinois' average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game Kent State allows. Kent State averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Northern Illinois gives up.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Kent State won the last matchup 77-73 on Jan. 3. Gillespie scored 28 points to help lead the Golden Flashes to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Makhai Valentine is shooting 41.6% and averaging 13.4 points for the Huskies. Gianni Cobb is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Jahari Williamson is shooting 45.2% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Flashes, while averaging 10 points. Gillespie is shooting 44.4% and averaging 15.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 3-7, averaging 62.2 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 7-3, averaging 74.1 points, 36.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.