Northern Illinois knocks off Bowling Green 86-78

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Led by David Coit's 21 points, the Northern Illinois Huskies defeated the Bowling Green Falcons 86-78

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — David Coit's 21 points helped Northern Illinois defeat Bowling Green 86-78 on Saturday night.

Coit shot 7 for 18, including 5 for 13 from beyond the arc for the Huskies (10-13, 6-4 Mid-American Conference). Zarigue Nutter scored 18 points, going 8 of 11 (2 for 3 from distance). Darweshi Hunter was 4 of 8 shooting (3 for 7 from distance) to finish with 13 points.

Chandler Turner led the Falcons (10-13, 4-6) in scoring, finishing with 21 points and two steals. Leon Ayers III added 20 points for Bowling Green. In addition, Samari Curtis had nine points and five assists.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Tuesday. Northern Illinois hosts Ohio while Bowling Green travels to play Kent State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

