Northern Illinois plays Kent State on 3-game road skid

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois visits Kent State looking to break its three-game road skid.

The Golden Flashes have gone 7-1 in home games. Kent State is fifth in the MAC with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Delrecco Gillespie averaging 3.2.

The Huskies are 1-1 against MAC opponents. Northern Illinois allows 78.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.1 points per game.

Kent State averages 91.7 points, 13.2 more per game than the 78.5 Northern Illinois gives up. Northern Illinois averages 76.4 points per game, 4.9 fewer than the 81.3 Kent State allows.

The Golden Flashes and Huskies meet Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gillespie is averaging 18.5 points, 11.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Golden Flashes. Morgan Safford is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

Makhai Valentine averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 30.5% from beyond the arc. Dylan Ducommun is averaging 11.9 points and 3.5 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 8-2, averaging 89.9 points, 36.7 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 76.0 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.