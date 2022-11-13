dayton-daily-news logo
X

Northern Kentucky knocks off Cincinnati-Clermont 89-49

news
By The Associated Press
6 hours ago
Led by Marques Warrick's 26 points, the Northern Kentucky Norse defeated the Cincinnati Clermont Cougars 89-49 on Saturday

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Marques Warrick scored 26 points to help Northern Kentucky defeat Cincinnati-Clermont 89-49 on Saturday.

Warrick shot 10 for 20, including 5 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Norse (1-1). Trevon Faulkner scored 17 points and added eight rebounds and three steals. Chris Brandon shot 8 of 9 from the field to finish with 16 points.

Gavin Rabe led the Cougars (0-1) in scoring, finishing with 18 points. Greg Marsh added nine points and Morris Duffy had seven points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Flight from CVG makes emergency landing after passenger sneaks box...
2
New law, new approaches to address lagging reading scores at schools
3
New local beer in honor of veterans will help raise funds for wall at...
4
Monroe voters overwhelmingly pass 3 charter amendments
5
Man sentenced in trio of Miami Valley armed bank robberies
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top