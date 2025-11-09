Northwestern faces Cleveland State following Martinelli's 20-point outing

Cleveland State Vikings (1-1) at Northwestern Wildcats (2-0)
Evanston, Illinois; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern hosts Cleveland State after Nick Martinelli scored 20 points in Northwestern's 76-52 win over the Boston University Terriers.
Northwestern went 12-5 at home a season ago while going 17-16 overall. The Wildcats allowed opponents to score 69.2 points per game and shoot 43.3% from the field last season.
Cleveland State finished 15-7 in Horizon League games and 7-7 on the road a season ago. The Vikings averaged 73.1 points per game while shooting 45.2% from the field and 33.4% from 3-point range last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
