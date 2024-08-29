Northwestern looks to build on strong finish last season in opener vs. Miami (Ohio)

Series record: Miami 7-3, including 7-2 in Evanston.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Still reeling from a hazing and abuse scandal that engulfed the athletic department, Northwestern was probably college football's biggest surprise last season. The Wildcats went 8-5 and won a bowl game in coach David Braun's first year after going a combined 4-20 the previous two seasons. They finished 1-11 in 2022. The season opener for both teams will be Northwestern's first in a temporary lakefront stadium while a new Ryan Field is built nearby. Miami (Ohio) is coming off one of its best years, going 11-3 and winning the MAC championship despite losing quarterback Brett Gabbert to a season-ending leg injury.

KEY MATCHUP

Northwestern RB Cam Porter vs. Miami's defensive line. The Wildcats averaged just 2.9 yards per run last season. If Porter gets the room to run, he could be productive. He carried 166 times for 651 yards last season.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Miami: Gabbert is back for a sixth year after throwing for 1,634 yards and 14 touchdowns last season despite missing the final six games. He ranks third all-time at Miami with 7,893 yards passing and 8,375 total yards. His 59 touchdown throws trail only Ben Roethlisberger (84) and Zac Dysert (73).

Northwestern: QBs Mike Wright and Jack Lausch were competing for the quarterback job after Ben Bryant started most of the games last year in his lone season with the Wildcats. Wright made three starts last season for Mississippi State and threw for 453 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions. The returning Lausch has six completions over two seasons.

FACTS & FIGURES

Miami is coming off its best season since the 2003 team finished 13-1 and set a school record for wins. ... The RedHawks beat No. 23 Toledo in the MAC title game before losing to Appalachian State in the Cure Bowl. ... Miami has another game against a power-conference team next week when it hosts Cincinnati followed by a trip to No. 7 Notre Dame on Sept. 21. ... This will be the Wildcats' first of five games at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium, their primary home the next two seasons. The temporary stadium seats 15,000, far fewer than the old Ryan Field (47,000) and the new one (35,000).

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football