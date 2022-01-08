Northwestern looks to knock off No. 13 Ohio State

STREAK SCORING: Ohio State has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 78.2 points while giving up 65.5.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Wildcats have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Buckeyes. Ohio State has 44 assists on 75 field goals (58.7 percent) over its past three outings while Northwestern has assists on 54 of 79 field goals (68.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Northwestern offense has recorded a turnover on only 12.5 percent of its possessions, which is the fifth-best rate in the nation. The Ohio State defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 15.7 percent of all possessions (ranked 328th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com