Northwestern's Braun named Big Ten coach of the year. Coaches vote 8 Michigan players to 1st team

Big Ten coaches have voted Northwestern’s David Braun coach of the year and put eight Michigan players on the all-conference first team

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

news
7 minutes ago
X

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — Northwestern's David Braun has been named coach of the year and eight Michigan players are on the All-Big Ten first team picked in a vote of the coaches.

Offensive player of the year is Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., defensive player of the year is Illinois defensive lineman Jer’Zhan Newton and freshman of the year is Purdue defensive back Dillon Thieneman.

The Michigan players on the first team are quarterback J.J. McCarthy, running back Blake Corum, center Drake Nugent, offensive linemen Zak Zinter and LaDarius Henderson, tight end Colston Loveland, defensive lineman Mason Graham and defensive back Will Johnson.

Iowa, the Wolverines' opponent in the conference championship game on Saturday night, occupies for spots on the first team: linebacker Jay Higgins, punter Tory Taylor and Cooper DeJean at both defensive back and return specialist.

Braun was hired as Northwestern's defensive coordinator last January and began the season as interim coach following the firing of Pat Fitzgerald in the wake of a hazing scandal.

Northwestern went from 1-11 last season to 7-5, the biggest turnaround in the Bowl Subdivision. Northwestern removed Braun's interim tag on Nov. 15.

The Big Ten announced its honors Tuesday and Wednesday. The Associated Press will announce its All-Big Ten teams and individual awards on Dec. 6.

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Springfield police want Club Hollywood patrons to share info on deadly...
2
CSU to host premiere of movie ‘Brown Hands, Black Schools: HBCUs’
3
Middletown’s Kayla Harrison wins return to ring, eyes fight against...
4
Cyber Monday: Experts warn of online shopping scams
5
In wake of property value hikes, legislature gets to work on tax reform
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top