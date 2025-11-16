Notre Dame plays Ohio State after Burton's 21-point outing

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buckeyes -8.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame takes on Ohio State after Markus Burton scored 21 points in Notre Dame's 78-58 victory against the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

Ohio State went 17-15 overall a season ago while going 11-6 at home. The Buckeyes gave up 73.5 points per game while committing 19.6 fouls last season.

Notre Dame finished 3-9 on the road and 15-18 overall a season ago. The Fighting Irish averaged 72.6 points per game while shooting 45.1% from the field and 35.5% from behind the arc last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.