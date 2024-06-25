BreakingNews
NTSB says Norfolk Southern and its contractors botched decision to blow open vinyl chloride cars in East Palestine

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — NTSB says Norfolk Southern and its contractors botched decision to blow open vinyl chloride cars in East Palestine.

