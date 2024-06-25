EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — NTSB says Norfolk Southern and its contractors botched decision to blow open vinyl chloride cars in East Palestine.
In Other News
1
In Fairfield, women are coming together to ‘just go for it’
2
Hamilton Hometown Heroes: Here’s how to find banner locations
3
$200M Renaissance Pointe expected to reshape Middletown I-75 corridor
4
Giant new Springfield subdivision gets city approval, criticism from...
5
Motorcyclist dead after crash with tractor trailer Saturday in Clark...