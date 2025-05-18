Nugent, Mardjetko lead 7-seed Lady Vols to 5-0 win over Ohio State to win regional

Nugent broke up a scoreless tie in the top of the sixth when she pulled a 1-1 pitch down the left field line for her 17th homer. The runs were unearned as Saviya Morgan reached on an infield error. McKenna Gibson followed with a walk and then Laura Mealer doubled down the left field line to score pinch runner Zoie Shuler.

Pickens relieved Mardjetk after that and allowed one baserunner in two innings for her third save. Mardjetk (12-2) allowed two hits with two walks and struck out five. Pickens also struck out five.

Kennedy Kay (13-5) allowed six hits for the Buckeyes (45-13-1), who lost to Tennessee 4-2 on Saturday before eliminating Miami (Ohio) 11-1.

Gabby Leach had a solo home run, her eighth, to lead off the top of the seventh and Morgan singled in a run to wrap up the scoring.

___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports