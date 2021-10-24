dayton-daily-news logo
Nuggets to host the Cavaliers on Monday

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Denver Nuggets host the Cleveland Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers (1-2, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (2-0, fifth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Monday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Denver Nuggets take on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Denver went 47-25 overall last season while going 25-11 at home. The Nuggets averaged 115.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 110.1 last season.

Cleveland finished 21-50 overall with a 9-27 record on the road last season. The Cavaliers averaged 7.7 steals, 4.5 blocks and 14.4 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: day to day (left hip), Jamal Murray: out (knee).

Cavaliers: Dylan Windler: out (right hip), Darius Garland: out (left ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

