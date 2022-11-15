NY trucker faces 7 new charges in Indiana Toll Road pileup

Chasen Thompson, 27, of Hamlin, New York, was arrested for possession of marijuana after the crash, Indiana State Police said. He failed to slow down before his semitrailer crashed into five passenger vehicles that had slowed for crews working on a bridge, police said.

The crash just west of South Bend killed Eric Klein, 45, of Anna, Ohio, who was driving an SUV that caught fire, and Jacqueline Luczak, 82, of Cicero, Illinois, who was a passenger in a car carrying three other people who were among five people who were injured but survived, police said.