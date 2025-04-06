Nylander, Robertson each score twice to back Stolarz in Maple Leafs' 5-0 win over Blue Jackets

William Nylander and Nick Robertson each scored twice, Anthony Stolarz made 27 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-0 on Saturday night for their fourth straight victory
Toronto Maple Leafs center Steven Lorentz (18) knocks down Columbus Blue Jackets center Sean Kuraly (7) during second-period NHL hockey game action in Toronto, Saturday, April 5, 2025. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Toronto Maple Leafs center Steven Lorentz (18) knocks down Columbus Blue Jackets center Sean Kuraly (7) during second-period NHL hockey game action in Toronto, Saturday, April 5, 2025. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
news
22 minutes ago
X

TORONTO (AP) — William Nylander and Nick Robertson each scored twice, Anthony Stolarz made 27 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-0 on Saturday night for their fourth straight victory.

Auston Matthews also scored, and Morgan Rielly added two assists. Stolarz had his second shutout of the season and 10th overall.

Elvis Merzlikins stopped 22 shots for Columbus.

Takeaways

Blue Jackets: Columbus is six points back of the Montreal Canadiens for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Maple Leafs: Toronto wrapped up a playoff spot for the ninth straight season Wednesday and leads the Atlantic Division with six games remaining in the regular season.

Key moment

Merzlikins turned the puck over, leading to Robertson’s opening goal midway through the first period.

Key stat

Toronto defenseman Chris Tanev blocked two shots in the first period to set a season franchise record. He topped the mark of 176 blocks set by Carl Gunnarsson in 2013-14.

Up next

The Blue Jackets are at Ottawa Senators on Sunday night. The Maple Leafs are at Florida on Tuesday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz (41) celebrates with left wing Nicholas Robertson (89) after their team defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets in NHL hockey game action in Toronto, Saturday, April 5, 2025. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Toronto Maple Leafs left winger Nick Robertson celebrates after scoring against the Columbus Blue Jackets during first-period NHL hockey game action in Toronto, Saturday, April 5, 2025. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins, right, makes a save against Toronto Maple Leafs right winger William Nylander (88) during first-period NHL hockey game action in Toronto, Saturday, April 5, 2025. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Toronto Maple Leafs left winger Nick Robertson celebrates after scoring against the Columbus Blue Jackets during first-period NHL hockey game action in Toronto, Saturday, April 5, 2025. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Toronto Maple Leafs left winger Nick Robertson (89) is congratulated by teammate Pontus Holmberg, left, after scoring against the Columbus Blue Jackets during second-period NHL hockey game action in Toronto, Saturday, April 5, 2025. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Toronto Maple Leafs left winger Nick Robertson (89) is congratulated by teammates Pontus Holmberg (29) and Max Domi (11) after scoring against the Columbus Blue Jackets during second-period NHL hockey game action in Toronto, Saturday, April 5, 2025. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Toronto Maple Leafs centerAuston Matthews, second from left, reaches for a pass as Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Jack Johnson (3) defends and goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (90) looks on during second-period NHL hockey game action in Toronto, Saturday, April 5, 2025. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz (41) celebrates with right wing Pontus Holmberg, left, after their team defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets in NHL hockey game action in Toronto, Saturday, April 5, 2025. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Mass Protests Across the Country Show Resistance to Trump
2
Edgewood Schools superintendent Kelly Spivey resigns
3
Clark County Home and Garden Show an indoor treat for rainy weekend
4
Sweden Creme plans for Saturday season opening
5
The Jug opens for the 93rd year in Middletown: What you need to know