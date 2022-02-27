Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Oakland defeats Cleveland St. 65-57

news
1 hour ago
Jamal Cain and Micah Parrish scored 20 points apiece as Oakland topped Cleveland State 65-57

OAKLAND, Mich. (AP) — Jamal Cain and Micah Parrish scored 20 points apiece as Oakland got past Cleveland State 65-57 on Saturday. Parrish also had eight rebounds.

Jalen Moore had 16 points for Oakland (19-11, 12-7 Horizon League).

Torrey Patton had 15 points for the Vikings (19-9, 15-6). Deante Johnson added 15 points and 14 rebounds. D'Moi Hodge had six rebounds.

The Golden Grizzlies improve to 2-0 against the Vikings for the season. Oakland defeated Cleveland State 70-65 on Jan. 13.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News
1
Woman killed in rollover crash on I-75 in West Chester
2
Matthew 25: Ministries sending help to Ukraine
3
Man who lived in home where missing woman’s body was found arrested
4
Cincinnati’s sister city of Kharkiv, Ukraine under attack in Russian...
5
Tri-State residents with ties to Ukraine watch in agony as Russia...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top