Oakland faces Cleveland St. in Horizon finals

WINLESS WHEN: Oakland is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 60 points and 12-12 when scoring at least 60.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Golden Grizzlies have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Vikings. Cleveland State has 49 assists on 90 field goals (54.4 percent) over its previous three contests while Oakland has assists on 55 of 90 field goals (61.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Oakland has attempted the second-most free throws among all Horizon teams. The Golden Grizzlies have averaged 20.7 free throws per game and 23.2 per game over their last five games.

