OBJ taking part in Browns camp following COVID-19 concerns

“We’re not ready for football season. So why are we trying to push forward?" he said. "It’s obviously for their money. And that bothers me because there’s always been this — and I hate saying it like that — but the owners’ (attitude is), ‘Oh, we own you guys,’ and just kind of that unfairness going on that they don’t see us as human. I just feel like the season shouldn’t happen and I’m prepared for it to not happen and I wouldn’t mind not having it.”

Perhaps to show the 27-year-old receiver is committed to playing, the Browns posted a photo on Twitter of Beckham running inside their training facility while wearing a black surgical mask.

The team has had two offensive linemen — guard Drew Forbes and tackle Drake Dorbeck —- opt out due to the virus. The Browns also placed third-string quarterback Garrett Gilbert on the reserve/COVID list and activated punter Jamie Gillan from it.

