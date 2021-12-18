Odom's career night helps No. 22 Xavier hold off Marquette

It was a game of runs for both teams.

Marquette went on a 9-0 run to build an eight-point lead in the first half. But when the Golden Eagles cooled off from long range, Xavier took over. Odom sparked a run with six straight points, including a steal and dunk, to put the Musketeers ahead 31-30. Odom had tied his season-high of 10 points by halftime.

Xavier began the second half outscoring Marquette 12-4 to build a 50-40 lead.

Marquette had difficulty keeping Odom out of the lane. The sophomore guard made his first six shots and finished 8 of 9 from the field.

After going 17 of 18 from the free-throw line in a win over Morehead State on Wednesday, Xavier struggled on Saturday, making 21 of 35 to help keep Marquette in the game.

The Musketeers led by as many as 10 points in the second half but the Golden Eagles were within one point after an Elliott 3-pointer with three minutes left. But Nunge's dunk off a lob from Johnson helped Xavier seal the victory in the closing minute.

BIG PICTURE

Marquette: All of the Golden Eagles' losses this season have come against ranked opponents — St. Bonaventure, Wisconsin, UCLA and now Xavier. They host No 20 UConn on Tuesday.

Xavier: Coach Travis Steele said this week that every Musketeers player and staff member is fully vaccinated. The Big East Conference's policy this season is that teams must forfeit if they have an insufficient number of players, including if it's because of a positive COVID-19 test. Seton Hall and DePaul forfeited games this week.

UP NEXT

Marquette: Hosts No. 20 UConn on Tuesday.

Xavier: Plays at No. 9 Villanova on Tuesday.

___ More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Caption Xavier forward Jack Nunge (24) stretches for a rebound against Marquette guard Tyler Kolek (22) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at Cintas Center in Cincinnati on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (Sam Greene/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP) Credit: Sam Greene Caption Xavier forward Jack Nunge (24) stretches for a rebound against Marquette guard Tyler Kolek (22) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at Cintas Center in Cincinnati on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (Sam Greene/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP) Credit: Sam Greene Credit: Sam Greene

Caption Xavier guard Dwon Odom (11) drives to the basket against Marquette forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper (12) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at Cintas Center in Cincinnati on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (Sam Greene/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP) Credit: Sam Greene Caption Xavier guard Dwon Odom (11) drives to the basket against Marquette forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper (12) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at Cintas Center in Cincinnati on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (Sam Greene/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP) Credit: Sam Greene Credit: Sam Greene

Caption Marquette forward Justin Lewis (10) spins away from Xavierguard Colby Jones (3) in the first hal of an NCAA college basketball game at Cintas Center in Cincinnati on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (Sam Greene/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP) Credit: Sam Greene Caption Marquette forward Justin Lewis (10) spins away from Xavierguard Colby Jones (3) in the first hal of an NCAA college basketball game at Cintas Center in Cincinnati on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (Sam Greene/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP) Credit: Sam Greene Credit: Sam Greene

Caption Xavier guard Colby Jones (3) drives against Marquette guard Kameron Jones (1) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Cincinnati, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (Sam Greene/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP) Credit: Sam Greene Caption Xavier guard Colby Jones (3) drives against Marquette guard Kameron Jones (1) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Cincinnati, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (Sam Greene/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP) Credit: Sam Greene Credit: Sam Greene

Caption Marquette guard Greg Elliott (5) passes away from Xavier guard Nate Johnson, right, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at Cintas Center in Cincinnati on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (Sam Greene/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP) Credit: Sam Greene Caption Marquette guard Greg Elliott (5) passes away from Xavier guard Nate Johnson, right, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at Cintas Center in Cincinnati on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (Sam Greene/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP) Credit: Sam Greene Credit: Sam Greene

Caption Xavier guard Nate Johnson (10) passes to the baseline in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Marquette in Cincinnati, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (Sam Greene/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP) Credit: Sam Greene Caption Xavier guard Nate Johnson (10) passes to the baseline in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Marquette in Cincinnati, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (Sam Greene/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP) Credit: Sam Greene Credit: Sam Greene

Caption Marquette head coach Shaka Smart shouts to his offense in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Xavier at Cintas Center in Cincinnati on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (Sam Greene/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP) Credit: Sam Greene Caption Marquette head coach Shaka Smart shouts to his offense in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Xavier at Cintas Center in Cincinnati on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (Sam Greene/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP) Credit: Sam Greene Credit: Sam Greene