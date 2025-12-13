O'Donnell leads Portland against Kent State

BOTTOM LINE: Portland hosts Kent State after James O'Donnell scored 32 points in Portland's 104-87 victory over the Lewis & Clark Pioneers.

The Pilots have gone 6-2 at home. Portland is ninth in the WCC with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Timo George averaging 2.0.

The Golden Flashes play their first true road game after going 9-1 to start the season. Kent State is second in the MAC with 20.3 assists per game led by Cian Medley averaging 6.6.

Portland's average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 4.7 fewer made shots on average than the 10.8 per game Kent State allows. Kent State averages 17.1 more points per game (98.5) than Portland allows to opponents (81.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikah Ballew is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Pilots, while averaging 11.7 points. George is shooting 70.8% and averaging 13.6 points.

Delrecco Gillespie is averaging 19.2 points, 11.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Golden Flashes. Morgan Safford is averaging 16.4 points.

