Officer convicted of assaulting Black driver in 2017 stop

Jurors deliberated for nearly five hours Friday before convicting Euclid officer Michael Amiott of assault and interfering with civil rights, both first-degree misdemeanors, Cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer reported. He was acquitted of another count of assault.

Video showed Amiott, who is white, repeatedly punching driver Richard Hubbard III during an August 2017 traffic stop in the Cleveland suburb. The police union argued that Amiott used reasonable force to control Hubbard when he resisted arrest and wounded an officer.