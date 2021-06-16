Officer responding to shooting accidentally hits wounded man

Eric Cole, 42, of Springfield, was flown to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later. It's not yet known if his death was caused by the shooting, the accident or both, authorities said.

The incident occurred Sunday night in Springfield. Police Chief Lee Graf said there was some initial confusion about where the shooting occurred before the address was confirmed, and officer Amanda Rosales — the first one on the scene — was trying to read addresses on the houses when she hit Cole.