Officer responding to shots fired call killed in crash

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (AP) — A police officer responding to reports of shots fired in a southeastern Ohio town was killed when the SUV he was driving and two other vehicles collided, authorities said.
The crash in Nelsonville occurred around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Scott Dawley, 43, a seven-year veteran of the Nelsonville force, was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later. Another driver involved in the crash suffered serious injuries and was flown to a hospital, while the third was being treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation, which is being led by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff on Wednesday to honor Dawley.