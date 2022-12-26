dayton-daily-news logo
Official: 6 found dead after early morning Ohio house fire

Authorities say six people were found dead after an early morning fire in an eastern Ohio home

NEWCOMERSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say six people were found dead after an early morning fire in an eastern Ohio home.

Fire crews were called to the house in the village of Newcomerstown at about 1:30 a.m. Monday. Six victims were removed from the structure, the Tuscarawas County coroner's office said Monday afternoon. No details about the victims were immediately released pending notification of relatives.

Mayor Pat Cadle said crews from a number of areas were at the scene throughout the night and morning despite what he called “intense cold temperatures.” Cadle told reporters that the community was saddened by "this tragedy and loss of life.”

The (Canton) Repository reports that emergency crews and the state fire marshal's office worked to clear debris Monday and crews had demolished most of the fire-damaged home by early afternoon.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the blaze.

