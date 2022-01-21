Official: Child, 2 adults killed in southern Ohio house fire

RIPLEY, Ohio (AP) — A child and two adults were killed when a fast-moving fire roared through a home in southern Ohio early Friday, officials said.
Scott Eagan with the Ripley Fire Department told WLWT-TV reported that two other children were able to escape from the home, but it wasn't clear if either one had been injured.
The fire was reported around 5 a.m. The bodies of the three victims were found after firefighters had brought the blaze under control.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshal and the Brown County Sheriff's Department.
Ripley is a town along the Ohio River, about 50 miles southeast of Cincinnati.
