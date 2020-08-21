Official: Man wanted for 2018 Ohio slaying arrested in W.Va.

Deputies found Duane Eugene Griffin Jr., of Akron, Ohio, in the passenger seat of a car when they stopped the vehicle for a violation in Jackson County on Wednesday morning, Jackson County Chief Deputy Ross Mellinger told WSAZ-TV.

Deputies said Griffin gave them a false name during the stop, leading them to bring him and the driver, Stephan Green, also from Akron, in for further investigation. They found Griffin's real identity when they took his fingerprints, the news outlet reported.