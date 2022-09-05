BreakingNews
Judge grants Trump bid for special master in document search
Official: Wolf recaptured after escaping Ohio zoo habitat

news
10 minutes ago
Authorities say a wolf briefly escaped its habitat at an Ohio zoo but was recaptured, and no guests or employees were hurt

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — A wolf briefly escaped its habitat at an Ohio zoo but was recaptured, and no guests or employees were hurt, authorities said.

Officials at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo said the Mexican gray wolf “briefly breached its habitat" Sunday at the zoo but was secured by staff.

Jacqueline Gerling, director of communications at Cleveland Metroparks, said the incident is under investigation. She said officials are still gathering details on how the animal was able to escape and said more information would be released later.

The zoo's website says the Mexican wolf, Canis Lupus Bailey, is the smallest of the gray wolf subspecies, 54 to 66 inches in length from snout to tail and weighing 50 to 90 pounds. Their coat is a varied mixture of tan, red, white, and black fur, with darker colors on their head, shoulders and back.

