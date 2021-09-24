Officials: halfway house key to reducing inmate recidivism

The $25 million expansion and renovation of Alvis, a treatment and transitional program, will allow Alvis to serve 350 male and female residents, up from around 100 today.

Release from prison can be both a joyous and traumatic time for inmates as they return to society, said Annette Chambers-Smith, director of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction. A place like Alvis has been key to helping the prison system maintain its current population of about 43,000 inmates, down about 6,000 from before the coronavirus pandemic, she said.