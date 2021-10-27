OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Estimated jackpot: $22 million
1-0-8
(one, zero, eight)
9-7-9-4
(nine, seven, nine, four)
5-2-4-1-4
(five, two, four, one, four)
Estimated jackpot: $102 million
