By The Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $70 million

Pick 3 Midday

0-0-5

(zero, zero, five)

Pick 4 Midday

1-4-8-4

(one, four, eight, four)

Pick 5 Midday

6-5-5-9-1

(six, five, five, nine, one)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $222 million

