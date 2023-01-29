OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Estimated jackpot: 31,000,000
9-5-2
(nine, five, two)
8-2-1-0
(eight, two, one, zero)
5-6-7-3-8
(five, six, seven, three, eight)
Estimated jackpot: 613,000,000
