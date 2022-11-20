dayton-daily-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
27 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 259,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

0-9-4

(zero, nine, four)

Pick 4 Midday

0-5-7-2

(zero, five, seven, two)

Pick 5 Midday

3-2-3-3-2

(three, two, three, three, two)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000

In Other News
1
80 Acres Farms adds strawberries to lineup of always ‘in-season’...
2
Need for food assistance in Clark, Champaign counties is rising
3
Mason, Deerfield area stores ready for holiday shoppers
4
Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop offers nostalgia, wonder to downtown...
5
Pike County murder trial: Evidence hearing, jury in late
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top