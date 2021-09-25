OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Estimated jackpot: $22 million
1-4-5
(one, four, five)
2-2-0-7
(two, two, zero, seven)
6-8-4-2-1
(six, eight, four, two, one)
Estimated jackpot: $523 million
In Other News
1
How did steel coil fall off a semi killing a passing driver? The...
2
Celebrate a change of season with Lebanon’s Feast & Fall-y
3
Springfield gets $6M grant to build facility for ‘advanced air...
4
Tecumseh staff member resigns after allegedly falsifying financial...
5
‘World’s Largest Ghost Hunt’ set for this weekend