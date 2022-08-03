dayton-daily-news logo
OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
34 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 36,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

4-5-9

(four, five, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

3-6-4-9

(three, six, four, nine)

Pick 5 Midday

1-6-2-7-1

(one, six, two, seven, one)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 202,000,000

