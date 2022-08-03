OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Estimated jackpot: 36,000,000
4-5-9
(four, five, nine)
3-6-4-9
(three, six, four, nine)
1-6-2-7-1
(one, six, two, seven, one)
Estimated jackpot: 202,000,000
