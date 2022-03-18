Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 32 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $29 million

Pick 3 Midday

7-1-8

(seven, one, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

9-6-6-1

(nine, six, six, one)

Pick 5 Midday

9-8-6-8-8

(nine, eight, six, eight, eight)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $147 million

In Other News
1
Documents appear to debunk $200K Butler County auditor consulting fee...
2
Middletown Police aid in search of missing West Chester Twp. man
3
Company that acquired Navistar saw sharp increase in sales revenue last...
4
Fire destroys trailer in German Twp. in Clark County; considered an...
5
Older area casino gears up for Ohio sports betting with $2.4M upgrade
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top