OH Lottery

Area resident to compete on ‘Hell’s Kitchen’: ‘I came home a different person’
By The Associated Press
52 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 301,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

8-8-3

(eight, eight, three)

Pick 4 Midday

2-1-0-7

(two, one, zero, seven)

Pick 5 Midday

3-2-9-1-6

(three, two, nine, one, six)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 251,000,000

