OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Estimated jackpot: 370,000,000
8-9-5
(eight, nine, five)
5-8-1-8
(five, eight, one, eight)
4-5-7-7-0
(four, five, seven, seven, zero)
Estimated jackpot: 26,000,000
