OH Lottery

SWAT standoff ends with suspect in custody at Fairborn apartment complex
By The Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $22 million

Pick 3 Midday

6-4-7

(six, four, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

9-7-3-3

(nine, seven, three, three)

Pick 5 Midday

2-3-8-2-0

(two, three, eight, two, zero)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $400 million

