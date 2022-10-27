BreakingNews
Trotwood woman killed in Butler Twp. crash ID’d
dayton-daily-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
29 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 64,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

0-2-5

(zero, two, five)

Pick 4 Midday

1-8-5-4

(one, eight, five, four)

Pick 5 Midday

5-8-6-2-3

(five, eight, six, two, three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 800,000,000

In Other News
1
Could a $4B dividend wreck Kroger’s $24.6B deal with Albertsons?
2
Indoor pickleball facility, second-largest in nation, to be built in...
3
TV production shot in Springfield will air in December
4
Hearing for Middletown man charged with killing uncle continued...
5
Springfield police: Hoax prompts Catholic Central school lockdown
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top