OH Lottery

By The Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $383 million

Pick 3 Midday

7-9-8

(seven, nine, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

7-6-9-1

(seven, six, nine, one)

Pick 5 Midday

6-8-9-9-2

(six, eight, nine, nine, two)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $409 million

