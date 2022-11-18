OH Lottery

BreakingNews
By The Associated Press
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 238,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

1-5-7

(one, five, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

0-9-3-4

(zero, nine, three, four)

Pick 5 Midday

8-8-7-0-7

(eight, eight, seven, zero, seven)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 93,000,000

