OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:
Estimated jackpot: 64,000,000
6-0-9
(six, zero, nine)
8-1-9-3
(eight, one, nine, three)
9-4-8-3-6
(nine, four, eight, three, six)
Estimated jackpot: 800,000,000
