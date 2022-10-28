OH Lottery

BreakingNews
Best of Dayton: Announcing the winners for 2022!
By The Associated Press
50 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 64,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

6-0-9

(six, zero, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

8-1-9-3

(eight, one, nine, three)

Pick 5 Midday

9-4-8-3-6

(nine, four, eight, three, six)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 800,000,000

