OH Lottery

By The Associated Press
Updated 31 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $64 million

Pick 3 Midday

3-8-1

(three, eight, one)

Pick 4 Midday

4-2-8-4

(four, two, eight, four)

Pick 5 Midday

4-3-5-0-6

(four, three, five, zero, six)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $31 million

