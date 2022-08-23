dayton-daily-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 30 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 116,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

9-3-6

(nine, three, six)

Pick 4 Midday

6-6-9-1

(six, six, nine, one)

Pick 5 Midday

6-6-8-7-5

(six, six, eight, seven, five)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 100,000,000

In Other News
1
Report: Fewer active-duty families recommending military service
2
First competition at Spooky Nook Sports is Thursday, will feature Badin...
3
As need for local youth mental health treatment rises, local...
4
Springfield man accused of shooting, killing girlfriend pleads not...
5
Middletown’s Harrison one win from third $1 million payday
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top